JTF-RH Surge Tank Draining Day 3

Civilians assigned to Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) monitor a fuel pump during surge tank draining at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 19, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman)

