Horn becomes Army Sustainment University commandant

Col. Gregory K. Gibbons, the outgoing ASU commandant, passes the university colors to Ms. Sydney A. Smith, Army Sustainment University president, July 28, 2023, in Bunker Hall's Green Auditorium, Fort Gregg-Adams, VA. The passing of the colors signifies the passing of leadership from the outgoing to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Sharp)

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Col. Daniel L. Horn became the commandant of the Army Sustainment University (ASU) at the Sustainment Center of Excellence during a ceremony in Bunker Hall’s Green Auditorium.

Event attendees included Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM) and Fort Gregg-Adams commanding general, and other senior leaders from across post.

Horn previously served as the commander of Tobyhanna Army Depot, Tobyhanna, Pa. He replaces Col. Gregory K. Gibbons, who is continuing his tour at Fort Gregg-Adams as the director of the Fielded Force Integration Directorate at CASCOM.

Presiding over the ceremony was Sydney A. Smith, ASU President. The senior executive service civilian respectively retrieved the university colors from Gibbons and proudly presented them to Horn.

In remarks that followed the flag passing, Smith praised Gibbons on his many accomplishments at ASU – acutely emphasizing his ability to effectively transition operations and personnel during Operation Allies Welcome while still operating under COVID-19 restrictions.

“From day one, Greg jumped enthusiastically into the challenges,” Smith said. “He built pride in the university and in the Profession of Arms. He created learning opportunities for both the students and the cadre to test themselves and to emerge with confidence and pride in their accomplishments.”

Smith then acknowledged Horn’s ability to serve as the next top military leader at ASU.

“Colonel Dan Horn comes to us from Tobyhanna Army Depot, but he and his family are no strangers to Fort Gregg-Adams, as he led a battalion here just a short few years ago,” Smith said. “He is a known leader with exactly the right qualities we need to develop the leaders of tomorrow.”

Gibbons began his remarks with words of thanks to Simerly and others who were instrumental in his selection for the position.

“I’m thrilled to be here today in our new home, Army Sustainment University,” Horn said. “This organization has an outstanding reputation across the Army, and it is truly a privilege to have the chance to join the university leadership team.”

Other command assignments highlighted in Horn’s bio include leadership positions at battalion commander, 244th Quartermaster Battalion Fort Gregg-Adams, Va; company commander, 284th Base Support Battalion, Giessen, Germany. He also served as the military deputy Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Chief of Current Operations, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

Horn’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit; Defense Meritorious Service Medal (1 OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (1 OLC), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (1 OLC), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal (2 OLC); and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (Gold).