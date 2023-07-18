Summer Hire Program Connects Youth and Army at JMRC

Photo By Maj. John Ambelang | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Doug Droesch (left) familiarizes new employees, Alexis Ellerston...... read more read more Photo By Maj. John Ambelang | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Doug Droesch (left) familiarizes new employees, Alexis Ellerston (middle) and Gianna Villa (right) of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Summer Hire Program, with the layout of the Hohenfels Training Area at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany on June 22, 2023. The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Summer Hire Program provides summer work opportunities for individuals over 16 years of age from June 20 to July 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. John Ambelang) see less | View Image Page

The Army in Europe Youth Summer Hire Program in 2023 came to a conclusion on July 28, 2023 and served as a platform to nurture and empower young talent across Europe. Through meaningful work experiences, skill development, and a supportive community, participants gained valuable insights into various industries, enhanced their employability, and prepared themselves for future careers.



The 6-week program ran from June 22 to July 28 and included positions across Europe to include at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), near Hohenfels, Germany. This program provided jobs in laborer and clerical positions to U.S dependents from ages 14-22.



The summer hires at JMRC worked around the community to including positions at the U.S. Post Office, JMRC Facilities, JMRC Finance, the Center for Army Lesson Learned (CALL), and JMRC Civilians on the Battlefield (COBS) Office.



“My experience was good, I had a fair amount of work but did not get overworked,” said Robert Ellertson, who worked with CALL. “I got a couple of certificates, a suit, and money.”



During the program, the summer hires attended weekly classes provided by various leaders across the community.



Gianna Villa, a participant in the program appreciated the lessons learned, “it broadens my view on the other opportunities that the military has to offer [for those who aren't Soldiers].”



The laborer position at JMRC worked with the COBS and were given daily tasks like mowing lawns, painting, and cleaning. They made the best out of the manual labor and still continued to smile and appreciate this opportunity.



“I had a great time working with COBS and I learned extra skills,” Noah Levinthol Winkler.



In the final weeks of the program, Noah provided a tour of the urban training facilities in the Hohenfels Training Area to the other participants. They explored the underground tunnels and got hands-on experience the U.S. Army's laser tag system used during exercises.



The summer hire program at JMRC culminated with an aerial tour utilizing a UH-72 Lakota helicopter to demonstrate the complexity and vast area JMRC manages during exercises.



Finding summer jobs for most teenage dependents living overseas is challenging, as a result the summer hires were grateful for this opportunity. They were able to take advantage of the wonderful opportunities being presented in front of them and walk away with lifelong skills.



Dominick Turely, another participant, reflected on his experience that was shared by all, “it was fun and kept me busy during the summer!”



(U.S. Army story by Jazlyn Campbell)