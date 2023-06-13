U.S. Army Lt. Col. Doug Droesch (left) familiarizes new employees, Alexis Ellerston (middle) and Gianna Villa (right) of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Summer Hire Program, with the layout of the Hohenfels Training Area at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany on June 22, 2023.



The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Summer Hire Program provides summer work opportunities for individuals over 16 years of age from June 20 to July 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. John Ambelang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 09:47 Photo ID: 7875277 VIRIN: 230622-A-KK201-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.87 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAREUR-AF Summer Hire Program at Hohenfels [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.