Strong partnerships thrive as Tradewinds 23 concludes multi-national exercise

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Tradewinds 23, a two-week multi-national exercise involving 21 nations, held a closing ceremony at Arthur Chung Convention Centre, on July 27, 2023. Tradewinds 23 involved more than 1500 people from all branches of the U.S. military, civilians, and law enforcement across the partner nations.



Guyana’s lead planner for the exercise, Maj. Jaime Castillo opened the ceremony by welcoming the partner nations and distinguished visitors. He also highlighted the numerous events conducted during the exercise, which included the opening/closing ceremony, jungle certification, airborne wing exchange, media day, oil spill and flood simulation, distinguished visitor day, and human rights and Women, Peace, and Security Training.



“TRADEWINDS 23 demonstrated that when nations unite for a common purpose, we become a better sum of our parts. This exercise has highlighted the importance of international cooperation, interoperability, and shared responsibility we bear in securing a peaceful and stable world,” said Castillo.



The 38th iteration of the exercise focused on foreign military interaction, maritime interdiction, ground security, and field training exercises supporting U.S. Southern Command’s (SOUTHCOM) priorities of building and maintaining security throughout the Caribbean and Central America. The annual exercise is designed to expand each nation’s ability to plan and execute multinational operations, counter transnational organized crime, and provide better regional security.



During the closing ceremony, General Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, spoke about the importance of Tradewinds. “For 38 years, we have gathered to build partner nation capacity, strengthen partnerships, improve interoperability, and promote human rights. Tradewinds is a multi-domain, multi-dimensional exercise, and it’s no small task to put this exercise together.



“I’d also like to note that this year’s exercise was the most complex in the 38-year history of Tradewinds. Transnational criminal organizations, malign state actors, cybercrime, environmental climate change, and irregular migration continue to grow in scope and intensity, posing a significant challenge to the national security of all of us and the Western Hemisphere,” Richards continued.



The training concluded with a multi-day culminating exercise to reinforce integrating new skills in practical environments.



Tradewinds 23 training focus areas included human rights awareness, anti-trafficking operations, marksmanship, jungle warfare, military support to law enforcement, small unit and confined area security tactics, airborne operations, cyber security, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, and maritime skills. During the two-week exercise, personnel conducted training missions across Guyana including events in Georgetown, Camp Ayanganna, Camp Stephenson, Camp Seweyo, Air Base London, the Guyana Police Academy, and the Jungle Amphibious Training School in Makouria.



When speaking about the inclusive training at Tradewinds23, Ambassador to Guyana, The Honorable Sarah-Ann Lynch, said, “Women, Peace and Security training was also integrated into several of the training tracks this year, from cyber defense to public order. Highlighting again the importance of gender considerations in military and police operations.”



The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) signed the U.S. Southern Command Human Rights Initiative earlier in the day. Established in 1997 to bring together military, public security, government, and civil society representatives from across the hemisphere with the aim of developing comprehensive and effective human rights programs for defense and security forces. “I commend your commitment to human rights, and I hope signing on to the Human Rights Initiative will continue to promote security cooperation in this very important area,” remarked Lynch.



“Exercise Tradewinds 2023 was truly a wonderful experience. And I congratulate all of you here today for your commitment and your service. We are grateful for this opportunity to train, learn new skills, and make new friends,” said Army Chief Brigadier Omar Khan, Guyana Defence Force.



“Together, we shared our expertise to conduct house clearing drills, public order, and humanitarian and disaster relief drills. We executed maritime interception maneuvers together. And all these were a result of our detailed planning, which we also did together,” continued Khan.



The participating nations included Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, France, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



U.S. military organizations that supported Tradewinds 21, including U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army South, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, Marine Forces Reserve, U.S. Coast Guard, and both Army and Air National Guard units from Alabama, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, and the Virgin Islands.



Photographs, videos, and detailed information about specific Tradewinds 23 missions can be found at https://www.southcom.mil/Media/Special-Coverage/Tradewinds-2023/.

