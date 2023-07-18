Beyond Training: Building Soldier Readiness and Confidence

Photo By Spc. Brittany Stokes | 1st Lt. Foday Kanu assigned to the 3-318th Detachment 1 instructs the Single Channel...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Brittany Stokes | 1st Lt. Foday Kanu assigned to the 3-318th Detachment 1 instructs the Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, July 23, 2023. SINCGARS training was conducted as part of the Situational Training Exercise (STX) for this year’s Warrior Exercise (WAREX) themed annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brittany Stokes) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – U.S. Army 1st Lt. Foday Kanu, assigned to the 3-318th OC/T Battalion, conducts Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) training for various reserve training units (RTU) to sharpen their radio communication skills at JBLM, New Jersey, July 23, 2023.



As an observer coach/trainer, or OC/T, Kanu taught his soldiers how to set operator switches and controls, preset channel frequencies, and install antennas and handsets on proper connectors as part of operations for radio signal channels.



“As a trainer, you also improve on your skills,” said Kanu. “Training these RTU’s makes me improve my Army Warrior Skills as well. It's really encouraging and really motivating to see how these RTU’s gain confidence once they pick up a skill that they once learned while they were going either through basic or going through BOLC.”



SINCGAR training benefits the soldier in both their civilian and personal life. Accomplishing these missions encourages the soldier to test their limits and discover their capacity to overcome challenges, according to Kanu.



“When you gain confidence in the Army, that replicates in every aspect of your life,” said Kanu. “Because when soldiers are confident when they make decisions, they make those decisions with a confident mind.”



With over six years of experience, Kanu continues to encourage his soldiers to continue working on their Army Warrior Skills as he continues his career as an observer coach/trainer.

