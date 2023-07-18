Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mexico Navy heads to Guyana

    GUYANA

    06.30.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Mexico Navy set sail from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz on June 30, 2023 to the exercise TRADEWINDS 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana.
    During the journey the crew practiced tactical exercises, combat first aid, helicopter maneuvers and maintenance.
    Video by Marinero Andres Leyte, Mexico Navy

    Tradewinds 23
    Mexico Navy

