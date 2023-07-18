Mexico Navy heads to Guyana

Mexico Navy set sail from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz on June 30, 2023 to the exercise TRADEWINDS 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana.

During the journey the crew practiced tactical exercises, combat first aid, helicopter maneuvers and maintenance.

Video by Marinero Andres Leyte, Mexico Navy

