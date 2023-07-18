Exchange Counts Down Back-To-School Season With Exclusive Shopping Deals

DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military families ace the back-to-school shopping season with exclusive deals on school supplies, clothing, electronics and more in stores and at ShopMyExchange.com.



Authorized shoppers—including Veterans and Department of Defense civilians—can check off shopping lists while scoring additional savings to fit any budget with Exchange resources and offers including:



• Weekly sales promotions: Through Aug. 31, shoppers can stack their savings with weekly deals on backpacks, electronics, dorm essentials, clothing and more, including an additional savings of up to 40% on select school supplies. All weekly promotions can be found at shopmyexchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads each Friday at 12:01 a.m. Central.



• Double discounts: Shoppers in states with sales tax free holidays can save on eligible purchases with a discount equal to their state’s sales tax rate during their tax-free holiday weekend. More details on the promotion can be found at publicaffairs-sme.com/ExchangePost/2023/07/18/exchange-shoppers-can-score-double-savings-during-state-sales-tax-holidays/



• Military-exclusive pricing: The clothing and footwear lineup includes an additional savings of up to 40% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price on family brands including Old Navy, Gap, Nike, Jordan, American Eagle, Levi’s, Vans, Asics, New Balance and more. On Aug. 4-10 and Aug. 18-24, MILITARY STAR cardholders will receive an additional 10% off on children’s clothing purchases.



• Online shopping: The Exchange’s back-to-school landing page is a one-stop shop, offering a wide selection of clothing, uniforms, supplies, electronics, dorm essentials, a college checklist and more. Shoppers with in-store shopping privileges can use the buy online, pick up in-store service on their back-to-school orders. MILITARY STAR card purchases are eligible for free shipping.



“Giving military families additional ways to save is the Exchange’s focus this back-to-school shopping season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “From double discounts to weekly deals, the Exchange is all in to ensure that military families with any budget can cross off their shopping lists with ease.”



Disabled Veterans and Department of Defense civilians with Common Access Card and honorably discharged Veterans can shop the deals, too. Veterans can find out more about the shopping benefit at https://aafes.media/vets. DoD civilians learn more at https://aafes.media/cacbenefits.

