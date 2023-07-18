Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Explosive Ordinance exercise during Tradewinds 23.

    GUYANA

    07.19.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Partner nations of Tradewinds23 conduct joint training in handling unexpoloded ordinance and extractions.

    Video by Marinero Andres Leyte, Mexico Navy

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 09:56
    Story ID: 450096
    Location: GY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Explosive Ordinance exercise during Tradewinds 23., by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EOD
    French Foreign Legion
    Guyana
    GDF
    TW23
    Tradewinds 23

