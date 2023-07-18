Mexico Navy hosts a Medical Evacuation on VERACRUZ Tradewinds23.

Members of the United States Coast Guard, Mexican Navy, and the Dominican Navy participate in an exercise for medically evacuated casualty aboard the Oceanic Patrol Vessel Arm Veracruz in Guyana at TRADEWINDS23, July 18. The medical teams are on standby to receive casualties for further treatment as soon as the aircraft lands.



Video by Marinero Andres Leyte, Mexico Navy.

