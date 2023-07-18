Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mexico Navy hosts a Medical Evacuation on VERACRUZ Tradewinds23.

    GUYANA

    07.18.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the United States Coast Guard, Mexican Navy, and the Dominican Navy participate in an exercise for medically evacuated casualty aboard the Oceanic Patrol Vessel Arm Veracruz in Guyana at TRADEWINDS23, July 18. The medical teams are on standby to receive casualties for further treatment as soon as the aircraft lands.

    Video by Marinero Andres Leyte, Mexico Navy.

