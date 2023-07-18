374th Civil Engineer Squadron Changes Command

Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha White | Lt. Col. Timothy Scheffler (right), former 374th Civil Engineer Squadron commander,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha White | Lt. Col. Timothy Scheffler (right), former 374th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, receives a meritorious service medal from Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2023. Lt. Col. Michael Pluger assumed command of the 374th CES from Scheffler. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Michael Pluger assumed command of the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron from Lt. Col. Timothy Scheffler during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 26.



Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 374th CES, and representatives from across the base.



“I can not say thank you enough for the service and friendship over the last two years,” said Sheffler. “Thank you for your tireless efforts to elevate the standards of living on Yokota Air Base.”



Scheffler leaves with several noteworthy accomplishments, to include the update of a 12-year-old housing policy and a $1.7 billion housing investment strategy to improve quality of life for more than 11,00 service members and their families. The 374th CES also earned 36 awards from the wing and higher headquarters under Scheffler’s command, to include the 2023 Japan Good Deed award.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.



“To the men and women of the 374th CES, your reputation of excellence, professionalism and dedication to the mission proceed you,” said Pluger. “ I am humbled to join your ranks and serve you as your commander.”



The 374th Civil Engineer Squadron is responsible for building, maintaining and repairing the airfield, facilities, and infrastructure for the Western Pacific airlift hub. It also provides engineering, fire protection, environmental, housing, disaster response, and property management.