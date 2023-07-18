Two PEO(A) programs recognized at NAWCAD award ceremony

Photo By Kathy Hieatt | The Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271)...... read more read more Photo By Kathy Hieatt | The Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) Recapitalization Program (E-XX) System Requirements Review (SRR)-1 team wins a Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Commander’s Award for Technical Support. The team was one of two Program Executive Office (PEO) Air Anti-submarine Warfare, Assault and Special Mission (A) programs recognized during a Jan. 25, 2023, awards ceremony. Photo by PMA-271 Communication Specialist Julie Copsey. see less | View Image Page

Two Program Executive Office (PEO) Air Anti-submarine Warfare, Assault and Special Mission (A) programs were recognized during a Jan. 25 Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Commander’s Awards ceremony.



“The competition was fierce but you went above and beyond in delivering the capability, availability, and affordability that our warfighter needs,” said RDML John Dougherty IV, commander, NAWCAD.



The Heavy Lift Helicopters Program Office (PMA-261) Air Vehicle Integrated Product Team (IPT) Helicopter Blade Balancing System/CH-53E and CH-53K team was awarded a Commander’s Award for System Life Cycle Support.



The team developed a replacement method to balance main rotor blades on both the CH-53E and CH-53K - the Universal Static Balance Fixture (USBF). The USBF applies new technology to balance the rotor blades of both the legacy CH-53E and the oversized blades from the CH-53K.



Working in collaboration with Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), the team quickly implemented a rapid acquisition strategy and expedited plans to maximize resources. The USBF supplier manufactured a balance fixture that accepted both the legacy CH-53E and longer/heavier CH-53K blades. In less than four months, the Air Vehicle IPT procured and provided FRCE one USBF unit for test, followed by six additional units. Tests on both the CH-53E and CH-53K were performed by FRCE and supported by an Air Vehicle IPT multi-disciplinary team.



The team improved availability and avoided as much as $107M in cost by replacing the main rotor blade balancing system used for CH-53E and CH53K heavy lift helicopter blade maintenance.



“On sustainment side, the CH-53 folks reducing the turnaround time [by] balancing the blade; well done,” said RDML Dougherty. “It is all about having these assets ready for our warfighters to use and operate.”



The Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) Recapitalization program (E-XX) System Requirements Review (SRR)-1 team was awarded a Commander’s Award for Technical Support. The TACAMO E-XX SRR team is the first NAVAIR program to fully – and from the beginning – utilize Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) principles to generate and capture requirements, resulting in a successful SRR that fully applied Systems Engineering Transformation practices.



By using MBSE, the E-XX program will save schedule by improving communications between the government and industry, reducing ambiguity, confusion, and misunderstanding during the design phase, and providing a much improved method for capturing critical technical data to support program through its full lifecycle.



The team’s innovative and nontraditional approach has pioneered an expedient and cost savings acquisition development process that changes the way we do business.



“I was excited about E-XX,” said RDML Dougherty. “They completed SRR in digital fashion employing digital transformation which is so important to the NAWC as we move forward.”



NAWCAD Commander’s Award are an annual recognition event of programs and individuals who stand out in the categories of Technical; Acquisition Support; System Life Cycle Support; and Corporate/Business Support.



PMA-261 manages the cradle-to-grave procurement, development, support, fielding and disposal of the entire family of H-53 heavy lift helicopters.



PMA-271’s mission is to deliver and support survivable, reliable, and endurable airborne command, control, and communications for the president, secretary of defense, and U.S. Strategic Command.



PEO(A) provides fleet capability and capacity, supporting development and sustainment of Navy and Marine Corps helicopters, special mission aircraft and aviation anti-submarine warfare equipment and aircraft.



Story by PEO(A) Public Affairs Officer Megan Wasel