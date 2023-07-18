The Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) Recapitalization Program (E-XX) System Requirements Review (SRR)-1 team wins a Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Commander’s Award for Technical Support. The team was one of two Program Executive Office (PEO) Air Anti-submarine Warfare, Assault and Special Mission (A) programs recognized during a Jan. 25, 2023, awards ceremony. Photo by PMA-271 Communication Specialist Julie Copsey.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 20:36
|Photo ID:
|7936557
|VIRIN:
|230125-N-YW562-1002
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|290.82 KB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|10
This work, PMA-271 E-XX team wins NAWCAD Commander's Award for Technical Support, by Kathy Hieatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two PEO(A) programs recognized at NAWCAD award ceremony
