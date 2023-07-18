PMA-271 E-XX team wins NAWCAD Commander's Award for Technical Support

The Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) Recapitalization Program (E-XX) System Requirements Review (SRR)-1 team wins a Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Commander’s Award for Technical Support. The team was one of two Program Executive Office (PEO) Air Anti-submarine Warfare, Assault and Special Mission (A) programs recognized during a Jan. 25, 2023, awards ceremony. Photo by PMA-271 Communication Specialist Julie Copsey.

