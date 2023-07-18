Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMA-271 E-XX team wins NAWCAD Commander's Award for Technical Support

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Kathy Hieatt 

    Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office

    The Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) Recapitalization Program (E-XX) System Requirements Review (SRR)-1 team wins a Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Commander’s Award for Technical Support. The team was one of two Program Executive Office (PEO) Air Anti-submarine Warfare, Assault and Special Mission (A) programs recognized during a Jan. 25, 2023, awards ceremony. Photo by PMA-271 Communication Specialist Julie Copsey.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two PEO(A) programs recognized at NAWCAD award ceremony

