Lake Cumberland’s Lakeview Boat Ramp, parking lot closed

SOMERSET, Ky. (July 26, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the temporary closure of the Lakeview Boat Ramp and parking lot at Lake Cumberland until further notice. Boat launching is not possible at this time due to the low water level.



Lakeview will be opened when water levels are high enough to safely launch vessels.



Nearby boat ramps include Waitsboro Recreation Area and General Burnside Island State Park.



For additional information, please contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Management Office at (606) 679-6337.



