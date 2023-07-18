Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradewinds partner nations partake in jumps.

    GUYANA

    07.26.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Airborne qualified members of several partner nations participating in Tradewinds23, were able to take part in the a static and free jumps during the exercise. Produced by Army Sgt. Enrique Moya, Combat Camera

    TAGS

    Guyana
    TW23
    Tradewinds 23

