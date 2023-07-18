Tradewinds partner nations partake in jumps.

Airborne qualified members of several partner nations participating in Tradewinds23, were able to take part in the a static and free jumps during the exercise. Produced by Army Sgt. Enrique Moya, Combat Camera

Date Taken: 07.26.2023