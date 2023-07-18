MILITARY STAR Rewards Add Up for Military Shoppers

DALLAS – The MILITARY STAR® card sets military shoppers up for savings—and rewards.



Cardmembers earn unlimited 2% in rewards on purchases when they use MILITARY STAR. Every time shoppers reach 2,000 points, they automatically receive a $20 digital reward.



In 2022, shoppers earned $36 million in rewards, which can be used anywhere an Exchange gift card is accepted. The rewards program is part of the $435 million annual benefit MILITARY STAR provided to the military community through exclusive offers and benefits.



Other benefits of the card include:



• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants.

• 10% off all first-day purchases for new cardmembers.

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardmembers upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible cardmembers.



“The MILITARY STAR rewards program allows shoppers to get more for their money,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “This is especially important at a time when many in the military community are looking to make their dollars go further.”



Rewards are earned everywhere the card is accepted, including at commissaries and Armed Forces Recreation Centers, as well as all military exchanges, ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan.



Shoppers who use MILITARY STAR and shop the Exchange not only save but give back, as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military communities it serves. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs that make life better for service members and families.



For more information on MILITARY STAR, shoppers can visit their local Exchange or https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



