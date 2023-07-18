Aviation crews help fight fast moving wild fire on JBLM

Photo By Peter Chang | Sgt. Nathan Smart a member of B Co., 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Peter Chang | Sgt. Nathan Smart a member of B Co., 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation checks the water bucket level during the wildfire air operations training on June 6, 2021, at Joint-Base Lewis McChord. (U.S. National Guard photo by Peter Chang) see less | View Image Page

As the hot dry weather continues to affect the western United States, aviation crews from 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation prepare for what could be a busy summer firefighting season.



On the afternoon of July 20, 2023, Washington Army National Guard crews working at the Army Aviation Support Facility on JBLM were asked to assist ground crews to gain control of a fire that had entered the timber on the edge of the impact area near the Nisqually river.



“Our flight operations received a call from JBLM range control and the US Forest Service requesting water bucket support for a slow-moving fire working across the impact area,” said Maj. Kevin Robillard, executive officer for 1-168th GSAB.



A UH-60 Blackhawk was dispatched to the fire location, and two hours later a CH-47 Chinook joined to provide additional support. The crews were able to slow the spread of the fire by early evening and deployed again the next morning to drop additional water and help ensure the fire was contained.



“We had a number of crews in for training, so we were able to react quickly and provide the requested support,” said Col. Mitch Sieglock, commander of 96th Aviation Troop Command and state aviation officer for the Washington Army National Guard.



While the crews often train in spring for wildfire season, crews found it beneficial to have the chance to drop water on a live fire in the impact area.



“Our teams remain trained, qualified, and ready to assist for the duration of Washington’s fire season, but it’s always great when we get the opportunity to get some repetitions in,” said Robillard.



Last year the Washington National Guard did not deploy personnel in support of the wildfire season but maintained 10 trained and equipped 20-person hand crews as well as UH-60 and CH-47 aviation crews.



“We were very fortunate last year, but we have to continue to be ready for the potential threats of massive wildfires in our state,” said Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general. “We have shown in the last ten years the importance of having well-trained and qualified wildland fire fighters in the National Guard.”



Since 2013 the Washington National Guard has focused on building up resources and training personnel for this mission. More than 3,000 Guard members have deployed in support of these efforts, including 1,200 Guard members during the historic 2015 wildland fire season where more than a million acres burnt across the state.