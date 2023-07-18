Laurel River Lake Picnic Area closed rest of 2023 season

LONDON, Ky. (July 26, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Laurel River Dam Picnic Area will remain closed for the 2023 season.



The picnic area undergoing maintenance work is located at 1285 Laurel Lake Road in London. During this closure, visitors can use an alternative picnic shelter with multiple benches located near the tailwaters area of the dam.



“The Corps is working daily to complete an electrical upgrade that supports the Corps’ recreation infrastructure at Laurel River Lake,” said Jonathan Friedman, resource manager of Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake. “The Corps will re-open these facilities for the 2024 recreation season, knowing how important these areas are to the public.”



The U.S. Forest Service, London Ranger District, also manages several other recreation areas around the lake. More information can be found at https://www.recreation.gov/ and https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/dbnf/recreation/recarea/?recid=64851.



For additional information, please contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Management Office at 606- 679-6337 and follow Laurel River Lake on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/laurelriverlake/. The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.

