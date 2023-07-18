NAS Sigonella Provides Shelter to Personnel During Extreme Heat, Fires and Power Outages

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 26, 2023) Naval Air Station Sigonella activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to extreme heat, fires, power outages, and a need to provide safe, climate controlled shelter to personnel and families experiencing power and water outages, July 25, 2023.



DoD/NATO personnel and their dependents are advised to relocate if their power is out, they have no running water, or if their homes are near any fires.



"Due to unprecedented heat, fires and power outages happening throughout the region, we have taken steps to ensure our population remains safe,” said Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer, NAS Sigonella. “We are also working closely with our base service providers to maximize assistance efforts, and will continue to provide regular updates to our personnel and their families. The health and safety of our people is our top priority.”



NAS Sigonella’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Center has closed the gym at their NAS 1 installation to utilize it as emergency shelter, with 148 cots and cool air conditioning available for any DoD/NATO personnel and their families. The gym at the NAS 2 installation is on standby in case more service members need shelter.



MWR has 300 pillows, 300 single sheets, 200 double sheets, and 300 towels for any member who doesn’t have linens while sheltering. If members have their own linens and toiletries, they are asked to bring them.



NAS Sigonella’s family housing at Marinai has 29 units available with 87 beds for any unaccompanied personnel. Seventeen members of the Marinai community have opened their homes as well. Some rooms are also available for those who have pets.



“When the priority arises, accompanied and unaccompanied housing is available to support not only current residents, but also all U.S. civilian and military service members assigned to the base, and their families,” said Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Cory McClair, leading Chief Petty Officer of Housing.



The barracks at NAS 1 and NAS 2 can also support unaccompanied Sailors who are affected by the power outage. To reserve a room, service members should check in at the barracks offices.



U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella is fully functional and continuing to take appointments as normal.



To reach medical dispatch in case of emergency, call 911 on base: or via cell phone at 095-86-1911. For non-emergencies, call 624-5225/9051 from base.



Personnel and families are advised to stay hydrated and to utilize air conditioning. Even though it is starting to cool down in Sicily, the health and safety of our personnel and their families is still a top NAS Sigonella priority.



For those who live in the communities around NAS Sigonella, the following list of public cooling areas have been identified: Catania - Le Ciminiere, from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Aci Castello - Villa Fortuna; New Hope Christian Center; Belpasso SP120 Gym. Personnel should contact their local community civil service representatives for the most up-to-date information.



To reserve a cot at the MWR Community Recreation Center, please call +39-095-56-4396. Pets are welcome, but kennels are required.



Personnel living in the economy can call the Sigonella Housing phone number between 0730-1600 at 624-4311 (or -3845), or emergency (economy) phone number at +39-335-830-8222 (or -6382) after 1600, for help obtaining emergency accommodations. They can assist with electrical and water utilities issues, as well as relocation support (in limited instances).



The NAS Sigonella Chapel is coordinating support for the care of pets and looking for people to assist by loaning pet crates to those seeking shelter or providing temporary housing to pets. For more information, call +39-335-786-1950.



Service members can work through their chain of command to receive the latest All Hands e-mail messages and to sign up for AtHoc alerts. Local command ombudsmen are also a great resource for obtaining the most updated information.



For the latest information, please check out the NAS Sigonella’s website at cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella or the official Facebook page at Facebook.com/nassigonella.

