471st ENCO joins the dark side: OPFOR training

Photo By Spc. Brittany Stokes | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 471st Engineer Company, from Puerto Rico, walk to the 375th Engineer Company's training area with simulated explosive devices to attack during a warrior exercise,(WAREX) July 20, 2023, at Fort Dix, New Jersey. The soldiers participated in WAREX, a large-scale training exercise consisting of tactical training scenarios specifically designed to simulate real-world missions to build readiness within military units. (The vibrance and color temperature was increased to enhance the subjects) (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brittany Stokes)

JOINT BASE McGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – U.S. Army Soldiers with the 471st Engineer Company (ENCO), from Puerto Rico, conducted simulated opposing force (OPFOR) training missions during this year’s warrior exercise (WAREX) annual training at Fort Dix, N.J., July 20, 2023.



WAREX is a large-scale training exercise that consists of tactical training scenarios designed to simulate real-world missions. It serves to reinforce warrior tasks and skills, allowing units to further build their teams.



U.S. Army Sgt. Pedro Gonzalez, a heavy equipment operator with the 471st ENCO, said the training promotes soldier readiness, so Soldiers are not surprised when they are on a real-world mission.



Their first mission was a simulated ambush on the 358th Engineer Company’s convoy where they used smoke grenades and fired blank rounds.



“You see all the Soldiers reacting and not making it easy for us,” said Gonzalez, who was participating as an OPFOR Soldier on this mission. “When we get caught, that means they are doing a good job and what they have to do.”



Gonzalez also said this is their first time training in WAREX and posing as OPFOR, and that they can always improve.



“Me and my Soldiers did great,” said Gonzalez. “I am proud of them.”



Another mission consisted of a simulated attack on the 375th Engineer Company’s job site, where OPFOR threw more smoke grenades and utilized artillery simulators (mortars) to see if the company will respond appropriately.



“This training is very important because every Soldier has to train their basic soldier skills and this helps with repetition,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Juan Lugo, a generator mechanic with the 471st ENCO. “When you do the same thing over and over, you get better and more proficient, so we can do better at our jobs.”



The Soldiers receive their missions prior to execution and spend hours planning and rehearsing the most effective ways to train Soldiers.



Lugo said the most difficult part of training is getting the resources to accomplish missions or unexpected occurrences.



“We accomplished our mission today,” said Lugo. “At the basics, we are Soldiers and we should know basic soldier skills.”



