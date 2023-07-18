Steel Beach Picnic aboard IKE

Courtesy Photo | 230722-N-VC924-1123 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (Jan. 3, 2023) Airman Thomas Coker, from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230722-N-VC924-1123 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (Jan. 3, 2023) Airman Thomas Coker, from Georgetown, South Carolina, plays corn hole during the Steel Beach Picnic aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is conducting routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean after completing Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Elmore/Released) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN- The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D Eisenhower (CVN-69) hosted a steel beach picnic, which featured performances from country songwriters, on the flight deck and hangar bay while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, July 22, 2023.

IKE held the event after successfully completing Carrier Strike Group Four’s Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea.

“Our warrior Sailors have demonstrated unwavering dedication and professionalism during COMPTUEX,” said Capt. Christopher Hill, IKE’s commanding officer. “They have undergone rigorous training and have proven their mettle in preparing our ship for future challenges. This steel beach picnic was a well-deserved recharge for the entire crew."

United Services Organization (USO) flew out three of country music’s top songwriters, Will Bundy, Lauren Weintraub and Brett Tyler, to provide entertainment during the event.

“We have been working hard to bring the USO to service members serving at sea,” said Lt. Cmdr David Scott, IKE’s USO liaison. “It was great to see everything come to fruition.”

Speaking about their time aboard IKE, the performers expressed their enthusiasm to integrate as a part of the crew for a day.

“It's an honor to perform for the Sailors of the ship and air wing, here in the middle of the ocean," said Bundy. "Their dedication and sacrifice deserves to be celebrated, and I am humbled to be a part of this special day."

Sailors gathered on the flight deck as the songwriters performed their hit songs as originally written.

“I really enjoyed the performance,” said Retail Specialist Seaman Keaka Kamakea, a Sailor aboard IKE. “This was a great way to wrap up from a successful underway. The whole steel beach picnic was a great way to unwind with my peers. It really has me looking forward to the port calls during deployment.”

Before performing, the artists hosted a meet and greet with the crew.

“Performing on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier is unlike anything I've done before," said Weintraub. "The camaraderie and spirit of the crew are infectious, and I'm grateful for this incredible opportunity."

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG) is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. Dwight D. Eisenhower is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2). CSG-2 is comprised of Dwight D. Eisenhower, Carrier Air Wing Three (CVW 3), Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58).

