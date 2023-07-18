Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMEPCOM Expands Applicant Guest Policy to include National Guard and Reserve Applicants

    Courtesy Photo | A Navy applicant and his parents celebrate following his oath of enlistment ceremony...... read more read more

    NORTH CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Story by Marshall Smith 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    NORTH CHICAGO, Ill – Beginning July 31, National Guard and Reserve component applicants will be authorized two guests to attend the Oath of Enlistment.

    This expansion follows the initial iteration of the policy, which began May 30 and allowed guests for applicants about to ship to basic training at 12 MEPS. The policy was expanded to all MEPS July 10.

    “I am happy to welcome applicant guests to our MEPS to witness the start of their loved one’s military career,” said Army Col. Megan Stallings, USMEPCOM commander. “As a command we are laser-focused on efficiently processing applicants to support our recruiting partners, and this policy strikes the right balance between allowing guests and mitigating impact to operations.”

    The applicant guest policy is as follows:
    • Active-Duty applicants who are about to ship to basic training as well as National Guard and Reserve applicants are authorized two guests to attend their Oath of Enlistment.
    • Guests are allowed in the MEPS 30 minutes prior to the ceremony. Oath times vary throughout the day.
    • Minors are included in the guest total.
    • Applicants will contact their guests approximately 30 minutes prior to the Oath of Enlistment ceremony.
    • Guests must exit the MEPS following the ceremony.
    • Applicants and guests may need to coordinate with their recruiter to access MEPS located on a military installation or in a federal building.
    • Detailed information about visiting a specific MEPS can be found on that station’s webpage, available via: https://www.mepcom.army.mil/Units/

    Updated policy guidelines during the pilot and beyond will be available here: https://www.mepcom.army.mil/Home/Applicants-and-Parents/Applicant-Guests/
    -30-

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 11:49
    Location: NORTH CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Reserves
    National Guard
    MEPS
    Oath of Enlistment Ceremony

