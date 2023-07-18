Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Headquarters Moves to Downtown Buffalo

    New USACE Buffalo District Headquarters

    Photo By Avery Schneider | The new headquarters of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District inside the...... read more read more

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Story by Maj. Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The headquarters of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has re-located to the historic Hens & Kelly Building at 478 Main Street in the heart of the City Buffalo.

    Moving to the new headquarters at the corner of Main and Mohawk Streets – now known as the Mohawk Building – marks the district’s return to the city’s central business district after 75 years.

    “We’re thrilled to be part of the downtown community and the constant growth of Buffalo’s bustling Main Street corridor,” said Lt. Col. Colby Krug, USACE Buffalo District commander. “This modern space will give our team of professionals the best environment to work in so we can continue to provide the nation with the highest level of service possible.”

    Members of the public, municipalities, government agencies, and other organizations needing to send mail or packages to the USACE Buffalo District should use the following mailing address:

    US Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District
    478 Main Street
    Buffalo, New York 14202-3278
    Attention: Name/Office

    Mail sent to the previous headquarters address within the last month will be forwarded to the new headquarters.

    The district will maintain its presence at the Black Rock Lock Reservation for operation of the Black Rock Lock, its survey boat fleet, and logistical and technical support to its wide-ranging mission. All services provided to the nation and communities across the district’s area of responsibility in the lower Great Lakes continue uninterrupted.

    A grand opening ceremony and tour of the new headquarters will be held in September.

    More information about the USACE Buffalo District is available online at: https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/.

    The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 15:49
    Story ID: 449891
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Headquarters Moves to Downtown Buffalo, by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    New USACE Buffalo District Headquarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    New Headquarters
    Buffalo District
    LRB
    Mohawk Building

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT