U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Headquarters Moves to Downtown Buffalo

Photo By Avery Schneider | The new headquarters of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District inside the...... read more read more Photo By Avery Schneider | The new headquarters of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District inside the historic former Hens & Kelly Building – now Mohawk Building – at 478 Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., July 24, 2023. The district’s July 2023 move to the new headquarters marks its return to Buffalo’s central business district after 75 years and continuation of a diverse mission in a modern new workspace. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District) see less | View Image Page

The headquarters of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has re-located to the historic Hens & Kelly Building at 478 Main Street in the heart of the City Buffalo.



Moving to the new headquarters at the corner of Main and Mohawk Streets – now known as the Mohawk Building – marks the district’s return to the city’s central business district after 75 years.



“We’re thrilled to be part of the downtown community and the constant growth of Buffalo’s bustling Main Street corridor,” said Lt. Col. Colby Krug, USACE Buffalo District commander. “This modern space will give our team of professionals the best environment to work in so we can continue to provide the nation with the highest level of service possible.”



Members of the public, municipalities, government agencies, and other organizations needing to send mail or packages to the USACE Buffalo District should use the following mailing address:



US Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District

478 Main Street

Buffalo, New York 14202-3278

Attention: Name/Office



Mail sent to the previous headquarters address within the last month will be forwarded to the new headquarters.



The district will maintain its presence at the Black Rock Lock Reservation for operation of the Black Rock Lock, its survey boat fleet, and logistical and technical support to its wide-ranging mission. All services provided to the nation and communities across the district’s area of responsibility in the lower Great Lakes continue uninterrupted.



A grand opening ceremony and tour of the new headquarters will be held in September.



More information about the USACE Buffalo District is available online at: https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/.



The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.