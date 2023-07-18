Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New USACE Buffalo District Headquarters

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The new headquarters of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District inside the historic former Hens & Kelly Building – now Mohawk Building – at 478 Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., July 24, 2023. The district’s July 2023 move to the new headquarters marks its return to Buffalo’s central business district after 75 years and continuation of a diverse mission in a modern new workspace. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District)

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    New Headquarters
    Buffalo District
    LRB
    Mohawk Building

