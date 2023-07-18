The new headquarters of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District inside the historic former Hens & Kelly Building – now Mohawk Building – at 478 Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., July 24, 2023. The district’s July 2023 move to the new headquarters marks its return to Buffalo’s central business district after 75 years and continuation of a diverse mission in a modern new workspace. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 14:41 Photo ID: 7931260 VIRIN: 230724-A-A1409-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.84 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New USACE Buffalo District Headquarters, by MAJ Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.