27th Special Operations Wing to participate in Talisman Sabre 2023

Courtesy Photo | Two RAAF PC-21 aircraft conduct sorties over the Newcastle region with the US Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Two RAAF PC-21 aircraft conduct sorties over the Newcastle region with the US Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider from 17th Special Operations Squadron. Photo by Leading Aircraftman Samuel Miller. see less | View Image Page

The 27th Special Operations Wing will be supporting the tenth and largest iteration of the biennial Australian-led exercise, Talisman Sabre 2023, running from mid-July to early August.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, and provides an opportunity to strengthen relationships and interoperability amongst the key allies. The exercise is a demonstration of the strong alliance that is underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating, training, and exercising together. Training together enhances the U.S. and Australia’s collective capability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.



From the 27th Special Operations Wing, AC-130J Ghostrider gunships with the 17th Special Operations Squadron, an MC-130J Commando II with the 9th Special Operations Squadron, and the Mission Sustainment Team with the 27th Special Operations Support Squadron will participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre. Additionally, MC-130J Commandos with the 1st Special Operations Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, will participate.



The 17th SOS AC-130Js are already in the Indo-Pacific theater supporting exercise Teak Action, another Australian-U.S. bilateral exercise. Their presence in Australia marks the first time AC-130s have ever flown to Australia and operated there, highlighting one of our most critical alliances in the region.



Several other units from across the Wing, to include members of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Group and the 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group, will be providing the munitions, maintenance, and logistics necessary for effective deployment to the region.



“The 27th Special Operations Wing’s support to Talisman Sabre is historic. It reaffirms Air Force Special Operations Command’s commitment to the region and our partnerships to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Bergin, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “The ability to rapidly project power into the region from Cannon AFB not only builds trust with our allies and enhances our collective capabilities, but it intentionally prepares Cannon’s Air Commandos to respond to our nation’s call…any time, any place, anywhere.”



The 27th SOW’s participation in the upcoming iteration of Exercise Talisman Sabre is a testament to AFSOC’s shift to align with National Defense priorities.



While Talisman Sabre is jointly sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defence Force Headquarters Joint Operations Command, other nations participating are: Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, and United Kingdom.