Two RAAF PC-21 aircraft conduct sorties over the Newcastle region with the US Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider from 17th Special Operations Squadron. Photo by Leading Aircraftman Samuel Miller.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 15:02
|Photo ID:
|7929173
|VIRIN:
|230722-F-VD069-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x801
|Size:
|286.06 KB
|Location:
|NEWCASTLE, NSW, AU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 27th Special Operations Wing to participate in Talisman Sabre 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
27th Special Operations Wing to participate in Talisman Sabre 2023
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT