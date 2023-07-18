Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    27th Special Operations Wing to participate in Talisman Sabre 2023

    27th Special Operations Wing to participate in Talisman Sabre 2023

    NEWCASTLE, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Two RAAF PC-21 aircraft conduct sorties over the Newcastle region with the US Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider from 17th Special Operations Squadron. Photo by Leading Aircraftman Samuel Miller.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 15:02
    Photo ID: 7929173
    VIRIN: 230722-F-VD069-1001
    Resolution: 1200x801
    Size: 286.06 KB
    Location: NEWCASTLE, NSW, AU 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th Special Operations Wing to participate in Talisman Sabre 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    27th Special Operations Wing to participate in Talisman Sabre 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    talismansabre23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT