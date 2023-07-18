The One with ComCam at Resolute Sentinel

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone | U.S. Air Force Special Warfare operators assigned to the Kentucky Air National...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone | U.S. Air Force Special Warfare operators assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron conduct a casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) training scenario with the U.S. Army’s 7th Special Forces Group, Peru’s Defensa y Operaciones Especiales and other Special Operations Forces (SOF) assets during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23, Peru, July 20, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves the readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone) see less | View Image Page

CALLAO, PERU — From July 5 to July 21, 2023, a skilled team of five combat camera craftsman from the 4th Combat Camera Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, SC, took to the ground and sky as they captured the action and camaraderie of the Resolute Sentinel exercise in Callao, Peru. This vital multinational military and interagency training program aimed to bolster joint defense interoperability and knowledge exchange between the United States and its partner nations.



Resolute Sentinel is renowned for its ability to elevate readiness and preparedness among U.S. and allied forces through immersive, collaborative training scenarios. Held in various locations, this year's exercise brought military personnel to Callao, Peru, where they engaged in tactical defense operations and humanitarian missions, fostering seamless coordination among participants.



The team of five combat camera craftsman played a pivotal role in documenting every moment of the exercise. Their expertise in photography and videography allowed them to capture the dynamic events, emphasizing the spirit of cooperation and unity among the participating nations.



Reflecting on the significance of Resolute Sentinel 23, MSgt Christopher Hibben stated, "This was a perfect exercise to put combat camera assets on. Being able to train with Air Force and Army special operations teams helps develop a long-term relationship and gives those teams critical imagery they can use for proof of concept operations. The joint aspect was great to be a part of because it strengthened the interoperability of Peruvian and U.S. Forces."



MSgt Corban Lundborg also shared his thoughts on the rewarding nature of his assignment as a photographer during Resolute Sentinel. He remarked, "There are a lot of moving pieces here and even more stories to tell. There have been numerous obstacles, but nothing that we can't overcome as a team. There is diversity of cultures and thought here but a combined mission to learn."



Throughout the exercise, the team of combat camera craftsman skillfully navigated various challenges to provide a comprehensive visual record. Operating in an austere environment outside of their usual realm of comfort, they demonstrated flexibility and adaptability in obtaining the shots that would resonate with audiences worldwide.



As the exercise concluded, the work of the 4th Combat Camera Squadron's team would continue behind the scenes, meticulously curating a selection of images and videos to be shared with the public, military personnel, and international partners. Their documentation serves as a valuable historical record, showcasing the effectiveness of international cooperation in addressing security challenges.



The success of Resolute Sentinel 2023 is, in part, attributed to the efforts of the 4th Combat Camera Squadron's team of five skilled craftsman. Through their lens, the world caught a glimpse of the dedication and synergy among U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel, reinforcing the significance of joint defense readiness.