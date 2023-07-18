Navy SEAL Military Working Dog Retires

Courtesy Photo | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 24, 2023) Chief Hutch, a combat assault dog assigned to SEAL...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 24, 2023) Chief Hutch, a combat assault dog assigned to SEAL Team Four, tackles a simulated opposing force personnel during a Naval Special Warfare Capabilities Exercise. Hutch, a Belgian Malinois trained to detect explosives and other dangerous materials, worked alongside Naval Special Warfare operators for five years and deployed twice to East Africa. Naval Special Warfare Group 2 produces, trains, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations commandos to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence that support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A combat assault dog named ‘Chief Hutch’ retired from military service at Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 24, 2023. Hutch, a Belgian Malinois trained to detect explosives and other dangerous materials, worked alongside naval special warfare operators for five years and deployed twice to East Africa.

At his final demonstration, he was tasked with apprehending a simulated opposing force during the exercise. As he would do if called upon during combat, he rushed the enemy and took him down, allowing his handler and teammates time to close distance and assess the situation. Hutch was retired in front of a crowd of current and former SEAL team members by Cmdr. Bryan Jennings.

“Military working dogs play a vital role supporting special warfare operations. These incredible animals are more than just companions; they are highly trained, intelligent, and fearless members of our teams,” said Jennings. “Their acute senses, unwavering loyalty, and unmatched detection capabilities make them critical assets in select missions.”

Hutch’s handler, a current Naval Special Warfare operator (SEAL), said that Hutch was a great dog and a true hero. He said that Hutch was always willing to work and that he never backed down from a challenge.

“I poured my heart and soul into this position, and I love every minute of it. These dogs risk their lives and give us 110% every day,” said his handler. “I have developed a deep bond with Hutch that cannot be explained and my mission as a handler was to not only have Hutch as an asset to our team, but for him to be viewed as a teammate by other members of the platoon.”

Now retired from military service, Hutch will be adopted by his handler and transition to civilian life as a family dog. His handler said that he was "ecstatic" to be able to give Hutch a home after his service.

Naval Special Warfare Group 2 produces, trains, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations commandos to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence that support national objectives. For more information, visit https://www.nsw.navy.mil/