Talisman Sabre 2023 Opening Ceremony on board HMAS Canberra

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Alexa Brumfield | Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, gives remarks during the opening ceremony of Talisman Sabre 2023 on board the HMAS Canberra in Sydney Australia, July 21, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, which strengthens relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhances collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This exercise will be the tenth iteration of the exercise. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Alexa Brumfield)

The bilateral military exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 kicked off with the opening ceremony on board the HMAS Canberra, Royal Australian Navy, in Sydney, Australia, July 20, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale military exercise between Australia and the United States held every two years since 2005.



This is the 10th and largest iteration of the exercise, with more than 30,000 personnel from 13 countries participating.



“Every nation who has joined us in Australia for Talisman Sabre will integrate operations across air, land, maritime, space and cyber domains, challenging our defense forces to synchronize military efforts from the tactical to strategic levels,” said Lt. Gen. Greg Bilton, Australian Chief of Joint Operations.



“Talisman Sabre 23 steps up the complexity of the exercise in a range of areas including a significant increase in geographical scope which will test the logistical aspects of the combined force. We look forward to undertaking these new challenges with our very capable partners.”



The service members across all nations will participate in complex training events that are designed to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships. This year’s exercise will include large-scale logistics, multi-domain firepower demonstrations, land combat, amphibious landings and air operations.



“There are a number of firsts embedded in this year’s exercise,” said Maj. General Jered Helwig, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command.



“Examples include the first joint logistics over the shore operation and also a joint petroleum over the shore event in Australia. Both of these events will demonstrate the ability to build interior lines, deploy combat credible forces, and resupply in the sea,” said Helwig.



“Additionally, this is the first time the U.S. Army is deploying the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center in Australia to execute a combined training center.”



Bilateral exercises such as Talisman Sabre build trust and interoperability among key allies through shared experiences and realistic training.



“We will build the generation of leaders who will in turn, cultivate forces that can respond when called upon to preserve peace, responding to crisis and when in conflict, said Helwig. “So on behalf of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the U.S. Army Pacific, we look forward to strengthening our alliances and partnerships.”



In attendance at the ceremony were senior leaders from Australia, the United States, and representatives from each nation participating in Talisman Sabre 23.