    185th Air Refueling Wing Airmen take part in Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 IRT

    Martinez assists in dental care

    Photo By Senior Airman Tylon Chapman | U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jessica Martinez, a 185th Air Refueling Wing...... read more read more

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing participated in the joint-service Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 Innovative Readiness Training from July 8-21 in Mountain Home and Yellville, Arkansas.

    Innovative Readiness Training, or IRT, is a Department of Defense joint-service program which allows service members to ply and hone their skills in healthcare, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity to increase deployment readiness.

    185th Medical Group Airmen joined other service members from the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, active-duty Air Force, Army, and Navy to provide no-cost medical services to the local northwest Arkansas community and complete recurring annual training requirements for medical certifications.

    The IRT provided primary medical care, dental services, optometry services, and veterinary services.

    Tech. Sgt. Shanah Van Beek, a 185th Med Group aerospace medical technician, said she enjoyed her first IRT in Puerto Rico in 2019, and that is why she came back for another IRT mission.

    “It’s a great way to see different communities, to see different people, to be able practice those skills that you don’t normally get to do at home,” said Van Beek.

    Service members accomplished 22,000 training hours while providing over 1500 community members with $716,062 worth of services according to statistics compiled during the IRT.

    For Senior Airman Chrissmiguel Hernandez, a 185th MG aerospace med tech, this was his first IRT mission. He said that it was a good opportunity to refresh his skills and that he was humbled to help and work with the community.

    “Its been nice seeing the happy faces here and helping the community,” said Hernandez.

