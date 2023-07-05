Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates 128 Years with Deals on Meals, More

Courtesy Photo | Cheers to 128 years! The Exchange is turning 128…and military shoppers are receiving...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cheers to 128 years! The Exchange is turning 128…and military shoppers are receiving the gift of savings. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – For 128 years, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been helping Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and members of the military community keep more money in their pockets.



To mark its July 25 anniversary, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer is celebrating with special offers for the military community. Anniversary deals include:



• An additional 15% savings on clothing, footwear, handbags, accessories, jewelry and watches in stores and at ShopMyExchange.com when using MILITARY STAR on July 25. (Exclusions apply.)

• Up to 35% off select computers and accessories; 20% off select furniture, small appliances, bakeware, dinnerware and cutlery; up to 40% off select audio items; and much more on July 25.

• Saving $1.28 on combo meals from Burger King, Popeyes, Subway, Taco Bell and Charleys on July 25.

• Select snacks, including coffee at the Express, for $1.28 throughout July.



“For 128 years, the Exchange has brought a taste of home to those who serve,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange’s anniversary is about remembering those we are privileged to serve—our Nation’s heroes. The team looks forward to continuing its tradition of service and support Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and all members of the military community.”



Veterans and Department of Defense/Coast Guard civilians with a Common Access Card can celebrate with the Exchange too. Disabled Veterans and DoD/Coast Guard civilians can shop in stores. Honorably discharged Veterans and DoD/Coast Guard civilian retirees can shop online at ShopMyExchange.com.



Shoppers can view the Exchange’s weekly sales promotion for more deals and discounts at ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



