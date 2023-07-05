DA photographer aims to create meaningful, substantive images of record

Photo By Terrance Bell | Ericka Gillespie, a visual information specialist, guides her subject through poses...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Ericka Gillespie, a visual information specialist, guides her subject through poses during a photo session July 18 at the building 1107 photo studio. Gillespie is responsible for taking official images for military and civilian personnel. (photo by T. Anthony Bell) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Although the Army no longer considers photographs for promotion consideration, they remain matters of record and still important representations of who Soldiers are as individuals.



That line of thinking belongs to Ericka Gillespie, the installation’s Department of the Army photographer. She is charged with capturing official images of record for officers and noncoms but applies a strong personal touch to make Soldiers shine.



“I get to make sure their photo represents them in a way that matches their records,” said the visual information specialist assigned to the Garrison Public Affairs Office. “I feel photos get to say what their records can’t say about them.”



Gillespie, who took over her duties in November 2022, is not new to camera clicks. She owned a photo business for more than 10 years prior to entering civil service. Still, Gillespie sees her new job as a relished challenge.



“I am incredibly excited,” said the 20-something who grew up in rural Bradford, Illinois. “One, no matter how long I’m here, there’s just this excitement that comes with serving Soldiers and others. How cool is that?”



Her exuberance aside, Gillespie approaches each photo session with care and customer focus.



“When Soldiers walk through my door, they are sometimes nervous,” she said. “They are antsy and want to make sure their uniforms are perfect.… I try to get them to relax.”



To put subjects at ease, Gillespie said she first takes and shares test photos, putting everything up for discussion.



“It brings them a sense of calm,” she said, “and if they don’t like it, we can retake it. We have time.”



When creating the ideal image, there are dramatic differences between subjects who look professional as opposed to those standing rigidly at the position of attention, projecting an exaggerated appearance, said Gillespie.







“Soldiers who are relaxed don’t look so uptight or stiff,” she said. “They look comfortable and less like total strangers. When you’re stiff, your photo looks nothing like you.”



Those qualities are likely unveiled in comparisons between the test shots and the “more relaxed” images that follow, said Gillespie.



“They tend to look at the last couple I took and go, ‘Whoa!’” she exclaimed. “For them, it’s a big difference, like, ‘I had no clue I was doing that.’”



Relaxation is not the only component to good picture-taking, said Gillespie. Preparation for the shooting session is key. It starts with reviewing Army regulations 670-1 and 640-30, “Wear and Appearance of Army Uniforms and Insignia” and “Official Army Photographs,” respectively.



“Read the regulations before coming into the photo lab,” she said. “It’s going to take stress off of the Soldier and stress off the photographer.”



The regulation details everything Soldiers need to know about the requirement and include depictions of uniforms; medal, badge and ribbon alignment; and poses.



Gillespie has more to say about preparations:



1. Make all DA photo appointments through the Visual Information Ordering Site at vios.army.mil. It provides information about photo sessions including available appointment times. If command photos are required, it is preferable to schedule it as a separate appointment, she said.

2. Know where to go. The photo studio is in building 1107, near the Shop Road gate, Follow the signs to the third floor.

3. Get uniforms professionally cleaned for the appointment. “First impressions are everything,” Gillespie said, “and when it comes to photos, they’re like a first impression. They capture exactly how uniform looks. If your uniform has not been cleaned and is crinkled and messy, it will show.”

4. Check uniforms the night before the shoot, said Gillespie. “Check it before you leave the house and check it before you put it on.”

5. Do not drive to appointments in a uniform intended for the photo shoot. “No matter if you barely sat down in your trousers or barely bent your elbows to grab the steering wheel, your uniform is going to wrinkle,” she said. The photo lab offers a fitting room as well as male and female restrooms for convenience.

6. Show up 15 minutes prior to the photo session to take care of minor details.

7. Not knowing is no excuse for not knowing, said Gillespie. “If there is anything to clear up before the photo session, my government cell is always ready.”

8. Be open to suggestions: “This is a daily routine for me,” said Gillespie, “so I do have the knowledge to make things happen. So, when Soldiers are more receptive to my suggestions, it makes the process so much smoother.”



Once the images are recorded, Gillespie edits and uploads them to the Department of the Army Photo Management Information System. Command photos are emailed to subjects.



Soldiers who posed for DA photographs will be notified via email – typically the same day -- when they are ready for viewing and have option (up to three days) of accepting or rejecting the photo. Furthermore, Soldiers are also given the option to download digital copies of the images to keep.



All of this contributes to images Gillespie wants Soldiers to be proud of.



“I want them to walk away loving their photo,” she said. “I don’t want them to feel like, “Mmm … it could’ve been better. I want it to say, ‘I am here to serve my country. This photo represents everything I have done in my career and everything I’m going to do in my career.’”



For more information about DA photos, call 804-765-1192.