    The Fort Gregg-Adams Podcast - Ep. 1

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Audio by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    In episode one of the Fort Gregg-Adams Podcast, Ericka Gillespie, the installation’s Department of the Army photographer, discusses the DA photo process from request to completion. As a visual information specialist, Gillespie supports DA photos and official command portraits; she does so with a smile.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 15:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:16:11
    Genre Podcast
