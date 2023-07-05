The Fort Gregg-Adams Podcast - Ep. 1

In episode one of the Fort Gregg-Adams Podcast, Ericka Gillespie, the installation’s Department of the Army photographer, discusses the DA photo process from request to completion. As a visual information specialist, Gillespie supports DA photos and official command portraits; she does so with a smile.
DA photographer aims to create meaningful, substantive images of record
