NUWC Division Newport employees win Government Purchase Card Coordinator Excellence Award

Photo By Evan Crawley | Jillian Gagne (from left), administrative/technical specialist, and Maria Gregory,...... read more read more Photo By Evan Crawley | Jillian Gagne (from left), administrative/technical specialist, and Maria Gregory, procurement analyst, both of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Procurement Branch in the Contracts Department, recently won the Department of the Navy Government Purchase Card Agency/Organization Program Coordinator Excellence Award. The award recognizes outstanding purchase card coordinators who have demonstrated superior initiative and measurable improvements in program management. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Maria Gregory, a procurement analyst, and Jillian Gagne, an administrative/technical specialist, both in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Procurement Branch in the Contracts Department, recently won the Department of the Navy (DON) Government Purchase Card Agency/Organization Program Coordinator Excellence Award.



This award recognizes outstanding DON purchase card coordinators that have demonstrated superior initiative and measurable improvements in program management. The nomination was submitted by the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Contracts Office, SEA02.



Gregory, a resident of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, was hired at Division Newport in 2005, and Gagne, a resident of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, was hired in 2014. They have been managing the Purchase Card Program since 2016.



As coordinators, they manage a program of four approving/billing officials/certifying officers and 15 cardholders, who successfully completed an exceptionally high volume of transactions. To illustrate the scope of this well-managed program, they processed approximately 8,600 transactions (including credits) in fiscal year 2021, with a value of approximately $12.4 million. They received a satisfactory rating in their past several Government Purchase Card Program Procurement Performance Management Assessment reviews and during a review conducted in July 2022, for the 18-month period from November 2020 through June 2022.



“Both Gagne and Gregory were cited for their outstanding initiative and measureable improvements in the Division’s Government Purchase Card Program,” the award states. “They routinely demonstrate dedicated customer service and commitment to support the fleet with exceptional attention to detail in the training they provide to Government Purchase Card participants and in the responses provided to various to inquiries such as audits and data calls.”



The award will be presented to the winners during a department gathering on Aug. 2.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.