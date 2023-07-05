NUWC Division Newport employees win Government Purchase Card Coordinator Excellence Award

Jillian Gagne (from left), administrative/technical specialist, and Maria Gregory, procurement analyst, both of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Procurement Branch in the Contracts Department, recently won the Department of the Navy Government Purchase Card Agency/Organization Program Coordinator Excellence Award. The award recognizes outstanding purchase card coordinators who have demonstrated superior initiative and measurable improvements in program management.

