    NUWC Division Newport employees win Government Purchase Card Coordinator Excellence Award

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Evan Crawley 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Jillian Gagne (from left), administrative/technical specialist, and Maria Gregory, procurement analyst, both of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Procurement Branch in the Contracts Department, recently won the Department of the Navy Government Purchase Card Agency/Organization Program Coordinator Excellence Award. The award recognizes outstanding purchase card coordinators who have demonstrated superior initiative and measurable improvements in program management.

