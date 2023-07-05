History in the Making: Army Band changes command for first time since 2007

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Chief Warrant Officer Four Scott Pierson, outgoing commander of the 133d Army National...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Chief Warrant Officer Four Scott Pierson, outgoing commander of the 133d Army National Guard Band address the soldiers of the 133d Army National Guard Band during his farewell speech during the unit's change of command at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. on July 14, 2023. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

A lot has changed in the music industry since September 7, 2007.



Ye was known as Kanye West, and topped the charts with “Stronger,” compact discs were still the primary means to listen to music, streaming was still a year from kicking off and young country artist Taylor Swift had just released the third single from her debut album.



That was also the last time the 133d Army National Guard Band held an assumption of command ceremony, when then Chief Warrant Officer One Scott Pierson took command of the unit.



After 16 years, and playing at countless changes of commands for other units, it was now time for the 133d Army National Guard to play for its own change of command ceremony as CW4 Pierson relinquished command to Chief Warrant Officer One Matthew Wenman on July 14, 2023 at Camp Murray, Wash.



“This is so historic. The band truly is one of the best units in the Washington National Guard and because of your work Chief Pierson, they have become one of the best in the entire National Guard,” said Col. Kristin Derda, commander of 96th Troop Command.



Pierson joined the United States Marine Corp in 1994 as a band member and served on active duty until 1998. He joined the Ohio Air National Guard in October 1998 and later the Missouri Air National Guard in 2003, as he worked his way through earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. In 2004 he transferred to the Washington Air National Guard’s 560th Air Force Band at Fairchild Air Force Base serving as a clarinetist. That is when he learned about the 133rd Army National Guard Band and its lack of leadership.



“When I learned about the 133d in 2005, I heard they hadn’t had a commander since 1990,” said Pierson. “I had an education in music, so I knew I could help. I decided to start asking around and figured out what I needed to do to take the position.”



In January 2006, Pierson transferred to the Washington Army National Guard to begin the process of becoming a Warrant Officer Bandmaster. He graduated from Warrant Officer Candidate School and was appointed Warrant Officer One in August 2007, the month before assuming command.



“When I got here the band was in need of help.We had low strength, low retention and we performed maybe five shows a year,” said Pierson. “In the first 24 months we changed the environment, increased strength, built up our readiness numbers and have played at 1,457 events in my tenure, all which is unheard of for a unit that technically only works 39 days a year.”



It isn’t the numbers you can track on paper that Pierson is proudest of, it is the people who he served with.



“We now have soldiers with advanced degrees in music, we have people that are recording artists, they perform at some of the biggest sporting events and play at the governor’s mansion. This was done because of the amazing people that serve in this unit who want to grow and do amazing things,” said Pierson. “I can honestly say without a doubt I have loved my work and the people who I have done it with.”



Pierson himself completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in wind conducting in 2019 from the University of Wisconsin while commanding and working full-time as director of bands at Yelm High School since 2006.



“None of this is possible without my husband Dan and my parents and the amazing soldiers of this unit,” said Pierson.



He is handing over the reins of the band to a soldier he helped bring into the Washington Army National Guard. In 2009, Matthew Wenman, was an enlisted soldier playing in the band after transferring from the Army Reserves. His character, demeanor and education prompted Pierson to talk with him.



“If it wasn’t for the belief that you showed in me and pushing me to go to WOCs, I wouldn’t be here on this stage today,” said Wenman.



Wenman brings his own professional music career to the 133d, serving as a public school music educator for the past 15 years, currently serving as the band and orchestra director at Shadle Park High School in Spokane.



“I am so excited to continue the traditions of the 133d Army Band,” said Wenman.