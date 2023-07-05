Exchange Shoppers Can Score Double Savings During State Sales Tax Holidays

Courtesy Photo | Every day is a tax-free shopping day when shopping the Exchange! Authorized...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Every day is a tax-free shopping day when shopping the Exchange! Authorized shoppers—including disabled Veterans and DoD civilians—can stock up on back-to-school essentials and more with a double-discount during their state’s #TaxFreeHoliday! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military families can score double the savings on back-to-school essentials when shopping at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service during their state’s sales tax holiday.



Every day is a sales tax holiday at the PX and BX. During states’ tax-free holidays for back-to-school season, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer gives military shoppers an even bigger reason to use their Exchange benefit—an added discount equal to their local sales tax rate.



“As military kids gear up for a new school year, the Exchange is all in to support their success with military-exclusive savings,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The tax-free holiday bonus discount gives families added value on items their students need without breaking their budgets.”



Shoppers in 17 states can participate in the deal at PXs and BXs during their tax-free weekend. State sales tax holidays begin July 21-23 in Alabama. Shoppers can check for their state’s participation, dates and eligible items at www.taxadmin.org/2022-sales-tax-holiday. Exchange discounts are valid in stores only.



Disabled Veterans and Department of Defense civilians with Common Access Card can shop too. Veterans can find out more at https://aafes.media/vets. DoD civilians learn more at https://aafes.media/cacbenefits.



Military shoppers give back to military installations when shopping the Exchange. 100% of Exchange earnings are re-invested in the military community, including support for on-installation Quality-of-Life programs. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has contributed $3.5 billion to these critical programs.



Facebook-friendly version: Every day is a tax-free shopping day when shopping the Exchange! Authorized shoppers—including disabled Veterans and DoD civilians—can stock up on back-to-school essentials and more with a double-discount during their state’s #TaxFreeHoliday! Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2rK.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange