AFWERX accepts applications for fall fellowship

(U.S. Air Force graphic by Paul Mihaly)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, is accepting applications for its Traditional fall fellowship program July 17 to Aug. 18.



AFWERX fellowships are designed to cultivate a better understanding of current industry trends, broaden innovation perspectives and expose Airmen and Guardians to programs with a DAF level impact. The fellowships include a professional development curriculum, allowing selectees to refine their project management capabilities and expand their skill set.



"The fellowship program has truly been a transformative experience for me,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jason Newborg, AFWERX fellows lead. “It has expanded my perspective on innovation and provided me with valuable insights into how we can enhance and simplify processes within our squadron. Through the program, I have been empowered to explore the integration of artificial intelligence-based methods, leading to significant time savings and increased operational efficiency. The ability to leverage [artificial intelligence] has not only streamlined our workflows but also allowed us to redirect our valuable human resources to more critical tasks. The fellowship has truly helped me make a tangible difference in our mission and our team's success."



The fellowship is open to all ranks of the Air and Space Force, Reserve, Guard and government civilians. Both full-time and part-time positions are available, with fellowships being primarily virtual, making them accessible regardless of location.



Traditional fellows will be assigned to one of AFWERX’s divisions for four months to explore and absorb as much information and experience as possible.



For questions, please contact fellowship directors Craig Buying and Jason Newborg at craig.buying@afwerx.af.mil and jason.newborg.fellow@afwerx.af.mil.



About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.



About AFWERX

The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 215 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.