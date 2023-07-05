Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX accepts applications for fall fellowship

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, is accepting applications for its Traditional fall fellowship program July 17 to Aug. 18.
    AFWERX fellowships are designed to cultivate a better understanding of current industry trends, broaden innovation perspectives and expose Airmen and Guardians to programs with a DAF level impact. The fellowships include a professional development curriculum, allowing selectees to refine their project management capabilities and expand their skill set. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Paul Mihaly)

    IMAGE INFO

    AFRL
    USAF
    AFWERX

