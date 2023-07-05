Joint Munitions Command holds spring version of transportation officers meeting

The Joint Munitions Command’s Munitions Logistics Transportation Division recently held the 2023 spring edition of the Installation Transportation Officers meeting.



The bi-annual event is hosted every spring at a rotating venue, and every fall in conjunction with the U.S. Transportation Command’s National Defense Transportation Association’s Meeting.



This year’s spring meeting, which took place May 9-10 at the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point in Sunny Point, North Carolina, brought transporters from across JMC together at the largest strategic ammo port, after a historical year where the JMC led efforts to support our Allies at historical levels of shipping.



The meeting provided an opportunity to have an action officer level discussion on a variety of transportation related themes. Some of the topics discussed included an overview of MOTSU’s challenges and its mission, vessel outload documentation, considerations in selecting commercial motor carriers, a review of presidential drawdown missions from the past six months, the standardization initiative for outloading procedures at JMC installations, and updates on pending technological advances across the enterprise.



Opening remarks were given by Col. Chad Blacketer, the commander of the 596th Transportation Brigade. He commended those in attendance for the exceptional teamwork consistently displayed between JMC, JMC’s ITOs, and the 596th Transportation Brigade.



Collaboration and working together was a critical theme during the event.



“It is not only about showing you all what we do here but also the relationships that we develop,” said Dave Temple, MOTSU’s director of operations.



Gina Ward, chief of transportation for JMC, gave remarks to open Day 2.



“I want to really highlight the expertise of our staffs and how great we have worked together during the last year plus of presidential drawdowns and enabling the successful shipment of munitions to meet requirements,” Ward said.



Over 30 people attended the meeting, including representatives from seven JMC installations — Anniston Munitions Center, Blue Grass Army Depot, Crane Army Ammunition Activity, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, Letterkenny Munitions Center, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, and Tooele Army Depot. Also among the participants were representatives from the 596th Transportation Brigade, the 834th Transportation Battalion, Military Ocean Terminal Concord, MOTSU, and the Air Force Global Ammunition Control Point.



In addition to a better understanding of the MOTSU mission, attendees toured the OCEAN JAZZ, a heavy load carrier, gaining a better understanding of its capabilities.

