    Joint Munitions Command holds spring version of transportation officers meeting

    SUNNY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    The Joint Munitions Command’s Munitions Logistics Transportation Division recently held the 2023 spring edition of the Installation Transportation Officers meeting. (Photo: William Stratton, 596th Transportation Brigade, Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 08:32
    Location: SUNNY POINT, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Munitions Command holds spring version of transportation officers meeting, by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

