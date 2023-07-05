USS Canberra (LCS 30) Arrives in Sydney Ahead of Commissioning

Photo By EJ Hersom | The Independence variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LC 30) arrives in Sydney,...... read more read more Photo By EJ Hersom | The Independence variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LC 30) arrives in Sydney, Australia July 18, 2023. The ship will be commissioned July 22 in Sydney. Australia welcomed the USS Canberra to Sydney Harbor, with HMAS Canberra guiding the Independence-variant littoral combat ship to berth alongside Fleet Base East ahead of the formal commissioning on July 22. The crew of HMAS Canberra and USS Canberra will focus on joint activities during the commissioning week, including playing sport, ship tours and sharing their countries’ culture and traditions. This ceremonial commissioning emphasizes the more than 100 years of mateship built on friendship, history, democracy, and respect. The two countries have fought side-by-side in every major conflict since World War 1. Canberra’s namesake is a reminder of the shared responsibility the U.S. and Australia have to each other as allies. see less | View Image Page

SYDNEY (July 18, 2023) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) arrived in Sydney, Australia, July 18, ahead of the ship’s ceremonial commissioning.



USS Canberra entered Sydney Harbour in formation with Canberra-class landing helicopter dock HMAS Canberra before mooring pierside at the Royal Australian Navy’s Fleet Base East.



“We are thrilled to be here in Sydney this week, and to show this city our fast, optimally-manned ship that sails across the seas as a symbol of our navies’ dedication to each other,” said Capt. Marc Crawford, Commodore of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE. “For more than one hundred years, our nations have stood side-by-side; today is no different.”



The U.S. ship is named for Australia’s capital and the original HMAS Canberra that was sunk at the Battle of Savo Island during World War II while fighting alongside the U.S.



“To sail last night and rendezvous with USS Canberra was an absolute privilege, not just for myself but for the Army, Navy and Air Force crew members on HMAS Canberra,” said. Capt. Brendan O’Hara, commanding officer of HMAS Canberra. “Having another ship named Canberra, there is an automatic bond as mariners between those ships straight away. We look forward to supporting their ship’s company throughout the course of this week, particularly for the commissioning ceremony this Saturday.”



While in Sydney, the ships’ crews will partake in sports competitions, community relations activities, and learn more about the other country’s culture and traditions.



Those interested in viewing the ceremony live may do so on DVIDS at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/32033 beginning at 10:00 a.m. AEST on July 22, 2023.



Homeported in San Diego as a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, USS Canberra is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS like USS Canberra integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.



For more information on the USS Canberra commissioning, please visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/CanberraCommissioning and http://images.defence.gov.au/S20232084.



