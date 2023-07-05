Exchange Celebrates Christmas in July with Military-Exclusive Toy Savings

Courtesy Photo | Military families can get a head start on holiday shopping with up to 50% off select...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military families can get a head start on holiday shopping with up to 50% off select toys during @shopmyexchange’s Christmas in July promotion through Aug. 3. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military families don’t have to wait for winter to get holiday deals when they shop with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service this summer.



Through Aug. 3, the Exchange is offering military-exclusive deals on the hottest toys, with in-store and online savings up to 50% on brands such as Nerf, Play-Doh, Baby Alive, Marvel, Star Wars and Jakks during its Christmas in July promotion.



Shoppers can also take an additional 10% off all toys when they use their MILITARY STAR® card.



“Offering exclusive discounts on toys this summer is sure to help military families get a head start on their holiday shopping,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Just make sure you have a good hiding spot, because these toys are sure to make for a great holiday surprise for the little ones.”



Shoppers can visit the toy section of their local PX or BX or log on to ShopMyExchange.com to browse Christmas in July toy deals. Shoppers can also visit aafes.media/MilStarPA to learn more about and apply for the MILITARY STAR card.



