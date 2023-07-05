Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Celebrates Christmas in July with Military-Exclusive Toy Savings

    DALLAS – Military families don’t have to wait for winter to get holiday deals when they shop with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service this summer.

    Through Aug. 3, the Exchange is offering military-exclusive deals on the hottest toys, with in-store and online savings up to 50% on brands such as Nerf, Play-Doh, Baby Alive, Marvel, Star Wars and Jakks during its Christmas in July promotion.

    Shoppers can also take an additional 10% off all toys when they use their MILITARY STAR® card.

    “Offering exclusive discounts on toys this summer is sure to help military families get a head start on their holiday shopping,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Just make sure you have a good hiding spot, because these toys are sure to make for a great holiday surprise for the little ones.”

    Shoppers can visit the toy section of their local PX or BX or log on to ShopMyExchange.com to browse Christmas in July toy deals. Shoppers can also visit aafes.media/MilStarPA to learn more about and apply for the MILITARY STAR card.

    Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

