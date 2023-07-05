Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois National Guard's 108th Sustainment Brigade Gets New Commander

    Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Tim Newman during the 108th...... read more read more

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Story by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois Army National Guard Col. Tim Newman of Fisher, Illinois, relinquished command of the Chicago-based 108th Sustainment Brigade to Lt. Col. Beth Roxworthy of Springfield, Illinois, during the brigade's Change of Command ceremony, held on Sunday, July 16, at the brigade's headquarters next to Humboldt Park in Chicago.
    Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Assistant Adjutant General - Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, presided over the ceremony.
    Newman, a veteran of Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait, works as the Assistant Dean of Library for Facilities at the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign in his civilian life. As the brigade commander, he oversaw the deployments of multiple subordinate units as well as the 108th Sustainment Brigade's part of the Illinois National Guard's historic response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also deployed a subordinate unit, the 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, to help secure the U.S. Capitol following the Jan. 6, 2021 violence.
    Roxworthy is an Iraq veteran and most recently deployed to Africa, where she served as the executive officer to the Commanding General of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa. As a civilian, she serves as the Legislative Liaison for the Illinois Department of Military Affairs.

