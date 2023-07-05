Brig. Gen. Steven L. Allen becomes the 44th Chief of Ordnance

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Brig. Gen. Steven L. Allen took command of the U.S. Army Ordnance School as the commandant and 44th Chief of Ordnance in a change of command ceremony July 6 at Whittington Field.

In a ceremony hosted by Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, commanding general of the Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams, from Brig. Gen. Michael B. Lalor relinquished command.



Distinguished guests in attendance included retired Maj. Gen. Clark LeMaster, retired Maj. Gen. Paul Benenati, Brig. Gen. Sean Tyler and Col. Jin Pak, the Quartermaster commandant.



“Steve is a combat veteran, a supreme logistician and a tough, proven leader,” Simerly said. “He's gained a well-earned reputation as a selfless professional over the course of his career and his vast experience at every echelon within the sustainment enterprise will be a crucial asset for the Ordnance Corps and for CASCOM as we build the Army of tomorrow.”

Allen previously served as director of J-4, U.S. Forces Korea, and deputy director, C/J-4, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command, Republic of Korea.



“To the soldiers in this formation, you are the future of our Army. You are the future leaders who will be trusted to continue the legacy of the Ordnance Corps,” Allen said. “I am humbled and extremely honored to be part of our storied history.”



Lalor assumed command of the ODS in July 2021. During his tenure at CASCOM, he served as the deputy to Simerly during Operation Allies Refuge/Operation Allies Welcome. That mission supported the movement of over 50,000 Afghan immigrants, which was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in American history.



Lalor also led a deployment of mobile training teams to Europe in early 2023 to teach allied soldiers how to maintain and troubleshoot select combat vehicles.



Additionally, the outgoing Chief of Ordnance partnered with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence to obtain two new certifications as credentialing options for Soldiers to earn.



“Michael Lalor has served this corps, in this command, with remarkable energy, dedication and distinction,” said Simerly. “Michael expanded and improved the training and education across the Ordnance Corps, while contributing dramatically and directly to the Army's readiness for combat.”



Lalor also launched the well-received campaign, “Building a Culture of Maintenance,” across the Army. It included products such as the “Maintenance Meeting Playbook” and the “Under the Hood” video series that provided reference to operational units for mission success.



“The soldiers, NCOs, warrant officers and officers on this team represent an awesome and powerful team,” Lalor said. “An exceptional team, synchronized with enablers across the logistics enterprise, you're simply brilliant. Thank you to the Ordnance team.”



In addition to his role as the Chief of Ordnance, Lalor also served as Director of Enterprise Business Systems – Convergence, a position Allen will now inherit.



“I have had this job for three years based out of the Pentagon and across the virtual world,” said Lalor. “I could not have learned from and served with a better group of teammates, experts, civilian workers and contractors who are truly developing a better information operating system that will affect our sustainment warfighting function for the rest of this decade and into the 2030s and beyond.”



Lalor moves on to be the commanding general of the Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command in Warren, Michigan .

