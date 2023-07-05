SUBASE marks IGSA success with Pedestrian Tunnel Ribbon Cutting



GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base New London marked the completion a much anticipated, pedestrian tunnel restoration project with a ribbon cutting, Monday, July 10.



SUBASE Commanding Officer Capt. Kenneth M. Curtin Jr. joined Finance Officer Tracey Malenfant and Program Manager Kimberly Bona, of the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CRCOG), and representatives from the base Public Works Department to celebrate the success of this first SUBASE completed project resulting from a new Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA).



SUBASE signed three IGSAs in April 2022 establishing new partnerships with the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation, Groton Utilities, and the CRCOG, to enhance operational efficiencies and economies of scale in areas beneficial to base infrastructure support.



The realized cost savings of the pedestrian tunnel restoration project is a perfect example of the benefits of IGSAs noted Curtin at the event.



“Each year approximately 26,000 people pass through this tunnel connecting upper base to the higher security zone of lower base,” said Curtin. “When I took command of the base, I noted the poor condition of this vital access way and challenged our Public Works team to see what they could do about it.”



A key obstacle in restoration of the tunnel was the lead paint common in many pre-WWII era facilities on the base. While a small project in the scope of the many Public Works efforts significant to base operations, initial estimates to abate and repaint the tunnel were upward of $250,000.



Through the IGSA, SUBASE Public Works was able to take advantage of existing CRCOG contracting to pursue and reimburse the Council for work performed by State of Connecticut approved, vetted vendors. The significant savings in contract overhead and work allowed SUBASE Public Works and HAZ-PROS Inc., of West Hartford, Conn., to complete the restoration at a reduced cost of only $133,596.



Moreover, SUBASE Public Works, in collaboration with the SUBASE Safety Office, was able to get the project selected to receive funding from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s Mishap Prevention and Hazard Abatement Program (MPHA).



“SUBASE has a long tradition of being the ‘First and Finest,’ so it’s truly fitting that this project was not only the first IGSA project completed on SUBASE, but also the first SUBASE MPHA funded project,” highlighted Curtin.



Malenfant and Bona relayed CRCOG’s pleasure in being able to support SUBASE through the IGSA.



“We are all excited to see what’s next,” said Bona.

