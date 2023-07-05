Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBASE marks IGSA success with Pedestrian Tunnel Ribbon Cutting

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    Subase New London

    230710-N-MQ631-1012 GROTON, Connecticut (July 10, 2023) - Commander Austin Rasbach, SUBASE Public Works Officer; Steven Sadlowski, SUBASE Community Planning Liaison Officer (CPLO); Kimberly Bona, CRCOG Program Manager; Tracey Malenfant, CRCOG Finance Officer; Dan Madden, SUBASE Public Works Project Manager; and Captain Kenneth M. Curtin Jr., SUBASE Commanding Officer, cut the ribbon of the refurbished pedestrian tunnel on board SUBASE New London.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    This work, SUBASE marks IGSA success with Pedestrian Tunnel Ribbon Cutting, by PO3 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

