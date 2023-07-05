Sullivan takes the reins as new DLA Europe & Africa commander

Photo By Elisabeth Paqué | U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Doug Noble, director of the Defense Logistics Agency Operations...... read more read more Photo By Elisabeth Paqué | U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Doug Noble, director of the Defense Logistics Agency Operations and commander of Joint Regional Combat Support, hands the unit colors to Army Col. Adrian Sullivan, the incoming commander of DLA Europe and Africa, during a change of command ceremony July 11, 2023, at the Armstrong Club in Kaiserslautern, Germany. DLA Europe and Africa serves as DLA’s operationalized Regional Command Headquarters supporting U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué) see less | View Image Page

Army Col. Faith Chamberlain handed control of the Defense Logistics Agency Europe & Africa to Army Col. Adrian Sullivan during a change of command ceremony July 11 at the Armstrong Club in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



Sullivan most recently worked as the supply officer for the Army’s 4th Infantry Division and graduated from the U.S. Army War College in June 2023.



“I feel honored and privileged to be afforded the opportunity to command such an important organization, especially during this time,” Sullivan said.



Chamberlain reflected on her time as the DLA Europe & Africa commander, saying it was a historic two years for the agency and all entities assigned to the European and African theaters.



“Ultimately, it has been the collective efforts of the U.S. and NATO warfighters alongside their logistics enablers that bolstered the credibility of democracies worldwide,” Chamberlain said. “We have collectively maintained combat credibility in two theaters to deter further aggression, and we garnered and maintained faith with our allies and partners to trust the [United States’] long-standing commitment to a rules-based order.”



Navy Rear Adm. Doug Noble, director of DLA Operations and commander of Joint Regional Combat Support, presided over the ceremony.



He highlighted DLA Europe & Africa’s work under Chamberlain’s leadership, from supporting Afghan allies and refugees through Operation Allied Welcome, to support to U.S. European Command and NATO allies assisting Ukraine, to humanitarian work and disaster relief after earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and civil war in Sudan.



“Col. Chamberlain rose to the challenges dealt to her team and resolved critical issues through her exceptional leadership abilities. The DLA Europe & Africa team, and DLA as a whole, are better because of it,” Noble said.



Noble also presented Chamberlain with the Defense Superior Service Medal for her work as commander of DLA Europe & Africa.