2nd Tour Recruiter Brings the Mission Home

RICHMOND, Va. - The U.S. Navy often takes its Sailors to surprising places. A duty station transfer can take a Sailor from being assigned to a ship in Norfolk, to moving ashore for a tour in Greece. With more than 180 locations around the world, there’s no shortage of duty locations so it’s even less common for Sailors to end up stationed in their home state again. Although this is the exception and not the rule, some Sailors can get lucky and return home as a Navy recruiter.

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Eric Clark, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Richmond, considers himself one of the lucky ones.

Clark grew up in Secretary, Maryland, a small town near Maryland’s eastern shore. Though the town is not part of a major fleet concentration area, it is located in the flight path of test squadron aircraft located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Spending his childhood watching the jets fly overhead, Clark knew from an early age he wanted to join the Navy.

“I always saw jets fly right over my house and I always thought that was an awesome sight,” said Clark. “Growing up on the eastern shore, I also loved the water so it clicked pretty early that the Navy would be where I ended up.”

While still in high school, he enlisted in the Navy. After completing his first sea tour on the amphibious assault ship, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), he volunteered for recruiting duty at then Navy Recruiting District (NRD) St. Louis, now renamed Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid-America. During this first tour, Clark learned the value of the recruiting mission and actually witnessed the impact of his efforts at his next command.

“After NRD St. Louis, I went to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14. While I was there, I actually got to work with three Sailors that I put in the Navy,” said Clark. “It was such a rewarding feeling seeing how far they had come.”

This reunion inspired Clark to return to recruiting duty, only this time he would not only be putting Sailors in the Navy, but he would be doing so in his home state of Maryland.

Though his current command is headquartered in Richmond, NTAG Richmond covers a portion of Maryland as well, including Clark’s hometown of Secretary.

“I was honestly surprised when I learned I’d be returning to Maryland,” said Clark. “I had no idea I would end up this close to home again.”

Clark is currently serving as the recruiter-in-charge of Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Lexington Park, located in Maryland, which is across the Chesapeake Bay and four hours from his hometown. However, he will soon be taking over as recruiter-in-charge of NRS Salisbury, the station that covers Secretary.

“I’m excited to be able to see my hometown again,” said Clark. “This is a great opportunity to show people from my community all the great things the Navy has to offer.”

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

