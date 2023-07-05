Fort Liberty’s DPW innovating for positive change

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Fort Liberty’s Directorate of Public Works Army Residential Communities Initiative...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Fort Liberty’s Directorate of Public Works Army Residential Communities Initiative Team launches a new Neighborhood Mayors program in a move to improve the quality of life for service members and their Families living in on post housing, July 6. To apply send the completed application form to the Fort Liberty Housing Services Office at HSOUH@army.mil. The application form can be downloaded from the Fort Liberty Website at https://home.army.mil/liberty/application/files/9816/8798/1877/Fort_Liberty_Mayoral_Program_Application.pdf (U.S. Army graphic by Jacqueline Hill Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Fort Liberty’s Directorate of Public Works Army Residential Communities Initiative Team launches a new Neighborhood Mayors program in a move to improve the quality of life for service members and their Families living in on post housing, July 6.



Residents will be able to apply for the volunteer positions through July 20 for each of the nine neighborhoods.



“As a team, we are dedicated to being advocates between our service members and on-post housing,” explained DPW Chief of Housing Steve Wykel. “As advocates we are always looking for ways to improve the housing experience for our Soldiers and Family members. With this program we are hoping to bridge communication gaps between the on-post residents and the Corvias team.”



Applicants must be non-service member housing residents ages 18 years and over. After all applications have been received, the garrison commander will select the mayor for each neighborhood.



Once selected, each mayor will receive training from the ARCI team. The training will include information on rules and regulations, housing policies, customer service, and conflict resolution. After training, the mayors will work closely with the ARCI team to help tackle issues and spread awareness to residents.



As an added bonus, selected individuals will be able to log hours via the Volunteer Management Information System.



“We are looking forward to receiving applications from our residents,” said Wykel. “We believe this will be a great opportunity to make a difference and promote positive change in the Fort Liberty community.”



To apply send the completed application form to the Fort Liberty Housing Services Office at HSOUH@army.mil. The application form can be downloaded from the Fort Liberty Website at https://home.army.mil/liberty/application/files/9816/8798/1877/Fort_Liberty_Mayoral_Program_Application.pdf



For questions about the application or the program call the HSO at 910-396-1022.